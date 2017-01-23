 My Sinchew

  • One income for all: far-fetched, or future fact?
    2017-02-01 20:51

    It is a utopian idea, literally, but is enjoying a renaissance as politicians and policy wonks grapple with technology-driven changes that could redefine our very understanding of work.

  • Not wrong to support Chinese education in Malaysia: envoy
    2017-02-01 19:49

    Ambassador Huang insists that it's not wrong for him to support the Chinese education in Malaysia despite objection from certain quarters.

  • Need to step up safety measures
    2017-02-01 17:46

    Safety issue will always be a major consideration for foreign tourists to this country, and the recurrence of security lapses has sounded an alarm bell for Malaysia's tourist industry.

  • Ban Ki-moon says will not run for S. Korea presidency
    2017-02-01 16:04

    Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, one of the world's most recognised South Koreans, announced Wednesday he will not stand for the presidency of his country.

  • 'Malaysia not on Trunp ban list'
    2017-02-01 15:55

    The US Embassy clarifies that Malaysia is not in Washington's immigration ban list, and anyone with a valid entry visa can enter the Untied States.

  • Indon women seeking to become suicide bombers
    2017-02-01 15:04

    Indonesian women are taking on a more active role in violent extremism, with some seeking to become Islamic State (IS) group suicide bombers, a leading security think tank has warned.

  • 'Rent-a-monk' biz thrives as Japan loses temple ties
    2017-02-01 12:46

    In a quiet room thick with the smell of incense, Buddhist monk Kaichi Watanabe chants sutras to commemorate the one-year anniversary of a woman's death.

  • Trump's executive order on immigration: Is it legal?
    2017-02-01 11:27

    US President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting refugee arrivals and blocking immigrants from seven majority Muslim nations marked perhaps the most contentious moment of his provocative new tenure.



Safety issue will always be a major consideration for foreign tourists to this country,...
Brain drain seems to be an obstacle in the country's development. Moves by Malaysians leaving...
Most of all I hope the race barrier will one day be broken, meritocracy will rule and any...
Politics is something very realistic. With a mere seven elected reps in the Parliament,...

> RUU355 and MCA's dilemma

2017-01-25 17:39
As Umno and PAS have pledged to work together towards it, any change will not come easy.

> Populism kills the economy

2017-01-24 13:41
In the absence of appropriate policies to tackle global uncertainties, there is no reason...

> Who's out to topple Zahid?

2017-01-23 12:37
"Could it be that the effort to topple him is not only from the opposition, but a movement...

> The bedrock of national unity

2017-01-23 12:35
True national unity must be established upon the basis of mutual respect and equality, without...

My SinChew
Copyright © 2017 MCIL Multimedia Sdn Bhd (515740-D).
All rights reserved. Contact us : info@sinchew-i.com