My Sinchew
Trending :
#Bersih
#Hudud
#1MDB
#Trump's_America
#Budget
#South_China_Sea
#IS
#Mahathir
#TPP
One income for all: far-fetched, or future fact?
2017-02-01 20:51
It is a utopian idea, literally, but is enjoying a renaissance as politicians and policy wonks grapple with technology-driven changes that could redefine our very understanding of work.
Not wrong to support Chinese education in Malaysia: envoy
2017-02-01 19:49
Ambassador Huang insists that it's not wrong for him to support the Chinese education in Malaysia despite objection from certain quarters.
Need to step up safety measures
2017-02-01 17:46
Safety issue will always be a major consideration for foreign tourists to this country, and the recurrence of security lapses has sounded an alarm bell for Malaysia's tourist industry.
Ban Ki-moon says will not run for S. Korea presidency
2017-02-01 16:04
Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, one of the world's most recognised South Koreans, announced Wednesday he will not stand for the presidency of his country.
'Malaysia not on Trunp ban list'
2017-02-01 15:55
The US Embassy clarifies that Malaysia is not in Washington's immigration ban list, and anyone with a valid entry visa can enter the Untied States.
Indon women seeking to become suicide bombers
2017-02-01 15:04
Indonesian women are taking on a more active role in violent extremism, with some seeking to become Islamic State (IS) group suicide bombers, a leading security think tank has warned.
'Rent-a-monk' biz thrives as Japan loses temple ties
2017-02-01 12:46
In a quiet room thick with the smell of incense, Buddhist monk Kaichi Watanabe chants sutras to commemorate the one-year anniversary of a woman's death.
Trump's executive order on immigration: Is it legal?
2017-02-01 11:27
US President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily halting refugee arrivals and blocking immigrants from seven majority Muslim nations marked perhaps the most contentious moment of his provocative new tenure.
>
Not wrong to support Chinese education in Malaysia: envoy
Ambassador Huang insists that it's not wrong for...
2017-02-01 19:49
>
Sarawak BN to field Adenan's widow to defend seat
Sarawak Barisan Nasional has chosen Puan Sri Jamilah...
2017-02-01 18:53
>
Ban Ki-moon says will not run for S. Korea presidency
Former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon...
2017-02-01 16:04
>
'Malaysia not on Trunp ban list'
The US Embassy clarifies that Malaysia is not in...
2017-02-01 15:55
>
Indon women seeking to become suicide bombers
Indonesian women are taking on a more active role...
2017-02-01 15:04
>
Trump's executive order on immigration: Is it legal?
US President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily...
2017-02-01 11:27
>
China trade cost 3.4 million US jobs in 2001-2015: report
A yawning trade deficit with China cost 3.4 million...
2017-02-01 10:49
>
New wave of robots set to deliver the goods
The robots of the future will be coming soon, rolling...
2017-01-29 15:37
>
Need to step up safety measures
2017-02-01 17:46
Safety issue will always be a major consideration for foreign tourists to this country,...
>
New thinking needed to retain talent
2017-02-01 11:13
Brain drain seems to be an obstacle in the country's development. Moves by Malaysians leaving...
>
Malaysian Chinese as DPM: what's the problem?
2017-01-26 14:04
Most of all I hope the race barrier will one day be broken, meritocracy will rule and any...
>
Chinese voters and MCA's revival
2017-01-26 11:22
Politics is something very realistic. With a mere seven elected reps in the Parliament,...
>
RUU355 and MCA's dilemma
2017-01-25 17:39
As Umno and PAS have pledged to work together towards it, any change will not come easy.
>
Populism kills the economy
2017-01-24 13:41
In the absence of appropriate policies to tackle global uncertainties, there is no reason...
>
Who's out to topple Zahid?
2017-01-23 12:37
"Could it be that the effort to topple him is not only from the opposition, but a movement...
>
The bedrock of national unity
2017-01-23 12:35
True national unity must be established upon the basis of mutual respect and equality, without...
My SinChew
>
One income for all: far-fetched, or future fact?
>
'Rent-a-monk' biz thrives as Japan loses temple ties
>
Chile beer contest showcases 'new...
Copyright © 2017 MCIL Multimedia Sdn Bhd (515740-D).
All rights reserved. Contact us :
info@sinchew-i.com